Additional Traffic Wardens Deployed To Maintain Flow Ing Rain

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic in rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic in rain.

He said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid traffic mess during rain.

The CTO said that cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to traffic officials who will perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow in rain.

He urged the citizens to lodge complaints on traffic police helpline numbers 051-9272839 and 051-9272616.

More Stories From Pakistan

