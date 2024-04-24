Addit’l FS Receives Journalists From UAE, KSA
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday received a delegation of journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday received a delegation of journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
He briefed the delegation on Pakistan's robust bilateral relations with both countries and discussed key priority areas of Pakistan’s policy particularly Kashmir and Palestine, trade and investment including Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiatives, tourism and fostering media cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X account.
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79
New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid H ..
ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin
Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks
MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-798 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher8 minutes ago
-
Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin15 minutes ago
-
Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat incident15 minutes ago
-
LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-13315 minutes ago
-
Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties15 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Saudi embassy pays tribute to Iqbal's philosophical thoughts, love for KSA15 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for taking steps to establish good governance in provin ..15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested; 2310 grams hashish recovered47 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted in best private hospital: NA told47 minutes ago