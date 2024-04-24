Open Menu

Addit’l FS Receives Journalists From UAE, KSA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday received a delegation of journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday received a delegation of journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

He briefed the delegation on Pakistan's robust bilateral relations with both countries and discussed key priority areas of Pakistan’s policy particularly Kashmir and Palestine, trade and investment including Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiatives, tourism and fostering media cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine UAE Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Media From

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea i ..

LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79

8 minutes ago
 New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic ..

New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid H ..

8 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

8 minutes ago
 Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT a ..

Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin

15 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children aft ..

Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks

15 minutes ago
 MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to bene ..

MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers

15 minutes ago
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

19 minutes ago
 Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam ..

Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assu ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..

15 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recoun ..

LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133

15 minutes ago
 Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen b ..

Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties

15 minutes ago
 Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan