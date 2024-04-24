Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday received a delegation of journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday received a delegation of journalists from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

He briefed the delegation on Pakistan's robust bilateral relations with both countries and discussed key priority areas of Pakistan’s policy particularly Kashmir and Palestine, trade and investment including Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiatives, tourism and fostering media cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its official X account.