Addl buses of BRT started to facilitate MDCAT candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) TransPeshawar authorities started additional buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for candidates appearing in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) here Sunday.

"The extra buses will provide convenient transportation for candidates to reach the test centers, with TransPeshawar facilitating the travel," said the spokesman of BRT.

As part of this initiative, candidates from Kohat Adda, Charsadda Adda, and Hayatabad will have travel facilities extended up to the University Station, ensuring seamless transportation.

This provision aims to benefit both male and female students, facilitating their commute to and from examination centers.