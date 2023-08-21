Addl Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Secretary Auqaf sent to jail on physical remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Judge of Accountability Court Younis Khan here on Monday sent Additional Commissioner (AC) Kohat and Deputy Secretary Auqaf to jail on seven-day physical remand in a corruption reference.

Both the Additional Commissioner Hidayatullah and Deputy Secretary Sher Afzal were held by National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) on their alleged involvement in awarding illegal lease of the land of Auqaf Department to their blue-eyed.

Addl Commissioner Kohat Hidayatullah was the Deputy Secretary of Auqaf Department at that time, said a NAB official adding that more arrests were also expected in the case.