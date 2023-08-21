Open Menu

Addl Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Secretary Auqaf Sent To Jail On Physical Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Addl Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Secretary Auqaf sent to jail on physical remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Judge of Accountability Court Younis Khan here on Monday sent Additional Commissioner (AC) Kohat and Deputy Secretary Auqaf to jail on seven-day physical remand in a corruption reference.

Both the Additional Commissioner Hidayatullah and Deputy Secretary Sher Afzal were held by National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) on their alleged involvement in awarding illegal lease of the land of Auqaf Department to their blue-eyed.

Addl Commissioner Kohat Hidayatullah was the Deputy Secretary of Auqaf Department at that time, said a NAB official adding that more arrests were also expected in the case.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Jail Kohat Younis Khan Court

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

16 minutes ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

1 hour ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

2 hours ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

2 hours ago
Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

2 hours ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

2 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

3 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan