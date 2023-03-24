Addl commissioner orders proper cleanliness at food-related places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Commissioner Sukkur, Liaqat Kalhoro on Friday directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related places.

During his visit to Minara Road, the additional commissioner Sukkur instructed the maintenance of proper cleanliness and hygiene at slaughterhouses, vegetable and milk markets, etc.

He also asked the officers of the Agriculture, TMA and local government departments to ensure that adequate sanitation facilities and cleanliness arrangements were also being maintained in public places.