Addl commissioner visits calligraphy exhibition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Rawalpindi, Dr Zahid Ikram Monday visited the ongoing calligraphy exhibition arranged held here at Punjab Council of the Arts.

He appreciated the art work of artists including Ellahi Bux Mattee, Shabir Ahmed Zia and Azeem Iqbal.

Punjab Council of the Arts Director Waqar Ahmed was accompanied him.