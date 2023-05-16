Addl Commissioner visits hospitals to review anti polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Additional Commissioner-II Shaikh Muhammad Rafique on Tuesday visited different hospitals including Red Crescent Hospital Latifabad and reviewed the anti-polio campaign.

According to an official statement, the Additional Commissioner also administered polio drops to children up to 5 years old in different hospitals in the district.

The polio teams and health officers briefed the Additional Commissioner about the anti-polio drive. Shaikh Muhammad Rafique asked the health officers to immunize all children and ensure that no child could be left unattended during anti polio drive.

He said the polio virus was so dangerous that it could handicap the new generation therefore it must be halted to save the young generation from permanent disability.