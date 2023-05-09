UrduPoint.com

Addl Commissioner Visits Matric Exam Centres

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Additional Commissioner-II Shaikh Muhammad Rafique paid a visit to Matric Exam centres in different areas of the city on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements made for conducting the SSC annual examinations under Hyderabad Board.

On the directives of Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Additional Commissioner along with relevant officers visited different exam centres and expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad (BISEH).

On the second day of the Matriculation exam, Chemistry paper was held at all designated centres across the region. Strict security measures were adopted for the smooth conducting of the board examinations.

