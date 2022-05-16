UrduPoint.com

Addl CS South Punjab Visits Remote Areas Of Cholistan

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Addl CS South Punjab visits remote areas of Cholistan

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar today visited remote areas of Cholistan including Sehb Toba, Gharkan, and Chanan Pir and learned about the situation of heatwave and drought

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar today visited remote areas of Cholistan including Sehb Toba, Gharkan, and Chanan Pir and learned about the situation of heatwave and drought.

He inspected the ongoing relief work for the protection of livestock, provision of medicines, arrangements for vaccination of cattle, and provision of clean drinking water. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (R) Saqib Zafar inaugurated the water supply line in Gharkan area of Cholistan.

He also inspected the water bowsers for water supply in remote areas of Cholista and medical and veterinary camps at Chanan Pir. He said that 12 mobile units of the Livestock Department are also operational in the Cholistan area.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar inspected the supply of clean drinking water for Cholistani animals through the water supply lines.

He directed that medical officers and paramedical staff should present at the camps in Cholistan and provide better medical facilities to the people.

He further said that the work of animal care and vaccination in the veterinary camp should be started properly. He directed concerned officers to work in remote areas of Cholistan. The process of providing clean drinking water to the residents through water bowsers should be continued under a better route plan.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, and Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Mobile Drought Bahawalpur Yazman Cholistan

Recent Stories

APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to martyred civi ..

APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to martyred civilian youth in Shopian

22 seconds ago
 I can foresee general elections very soon: Mahmood ..

I can foresee general elections very soon: Mahmood Khan

24 seconds ago
 Kenya veteran Odinga picks 'iron lady' ex-minister ..

Kenya veteran Odinga picks 'iron lady' ex-minister as running mate

25 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs speedy disposing of re ..

Deputy Commissioner directs speedy disposing of revenue cases

27 seconds ago
 Biden Authorizes US Military to Redeploy Troops to ..

Biden Authorizes US Military to Redeploy Troops to Somalia - Reports

29 seconds ago
 Buffalo Shooter Had Plans to Continue Rampage - Po ..

Buffalo Shooter Had Plans to Continue Rampage - Police Chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.