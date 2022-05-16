Addl CS South Punjab visits remote areas of Cholistan

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar today visited remote areas of Cholistan including Sehb Toba, Gharkan, and Chanan Pir and learned about the situation of heatwave and drought

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar today visited remote areas of Cholistan including Sehb Toba, Gharkan, and Chanan Pir and learned about the situation of heatwave and drought.

He inspected the ongoing relief work for the protection of livestock, provision of medicines, arrangements for vaccination of cattle, and provision of clean drinking water. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (R) Saqib Zafar inaugurated the water supply line in Gharkan area of Cholistan.

He also inspected the water bowsers for water supply in remote areas of Cholista and medical and veterinary camps at Chanan Pir. He said that 12 mobile units of the Livestock Department are also operational in the Cholistan area.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar inspected the supply of clean drinking water for Cholistani animals through the water supply lines.

He directed that medical officers and paramedical staff should present at the camps in Cholistan and provide better medical facilities to the people.

He further said that the work of animal care and vaccination in the veterinary camp should be started properly. He directed concerned officers to work in remote areas of Cholistan. The process of providing clean drinking water to the residents through water bowsers should be continued under a better route plan.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, and Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas were also present.