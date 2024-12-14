Addl DC inspects anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) General, Bashir Khan visited various spots of the area to inspect anti-polio campaign.

Accompanied by concerned officials, he visited different areas of Lal Qila and witnessed vaccination process.

He also checked finger marks on vaccination children and urged parents to support efforts of district administration and government to eliminate polio from the society.

He also reviewed performance of polio workers and urged them to perform duties with dedication realizing their responsibilities in fight against polio. He said that safe future on our children is also dependent on eradication of polio that is still a looming threat to our children.