Addl DC Inspects Anti-polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) General, Bashir Khan visited various spots of the area to inspect anti-polio campaign.
Accompanied by concerned officials, he visited different areas of Lal Qila and witnessed vaccination process.
He also checked finger marks on vaccination children and urged parents to support efforts of district administration and government to eliminate polio from the society.
He also reviewed performance of polio workers and urged them to perform duties with dedication realizing their responsibilities in fight against polio. He said that safe future on our children is also dependent on eradication of polio that is still a looming threat to our children.
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Hidayat Ur Rehman discusses University’s challenges, way forward with VC UoT1 minute ago
-
Addl DC inspects anti-polio campaign1 minute ago
-
WCLA arranges tour of hidden places of Lahore Fort1 minute ago
-
22 gangs busted, Rs50m looted valuables recovered1 minute ago
-
Loralai division targets 190,512 children in latest anti-Polio campaign1 minute ago
-
1349 vehicles stolen in 11 months in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Speakers discuss reshaping legislative frameworks to promote gender equality12 minutes ago
-
First ever Job Fair , Education Expo held at Government College of Technology, Hyderabad.12 minutes ago
-
Book documenting the National Art Gallery launched22 minutes ago
-
Valuables worth thousands stolen from girls' elementary school in Hassanabdal32 minutes ago
-
Three-day drama festival continues with vibrant performances at PNCA32 minutes ago
-
05-day national polio-eradication drive to begin in AJK from December 1632 minutes ago