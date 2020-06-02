Addl DC inspects arrangements at Ehsaas Kafalat Centre

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya Tuesday visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre Jallo Mor, set up for distribution of financial assistance among the needy people, and reviewed arrangements made for the public there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya Tuesday visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre Jallo Mor, set up for distribution of financial assistance among the needy people, and reviewed arrangements made for the public there.

He visited the cash disbursement countres and reviewed the payment delivery process. He also inquired from the visitors about their financial data and valid computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

He reviewed the sitting arrangements, medical camp and drinking water facility at the centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The ADCR said the district administration had made timely arrangements to provide emergency cash assistance to the needy persons. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus. He said the administration was utilising all available resources to facilitate the public in this time of trial.

Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Mehdi Maroof also accompanied the ADCR.