Addl DC Visits BISP Distribution Points In Taimergrah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:19 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) As part of efforts to facilitate people under Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami Agenda Program, Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Bashir on Wednesday visited Benazir Income Support Program Distribution Points in Taimergrah.
He inspected facilities and distribution process in BISP distribution point and visited its various sections. He was told that payments to deserving people at campsite instead of the shops.
He directed provision of related facilities to people at campsite and availability of staff to guide and assist public. He also warned action against staff found guilty of making deductions from the allocated money.
APP/aiq/mds/
