Addl. DC visits Taimargara Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Relief, Tariq Hussain here Tuesday visited District Jail Taimargar and inspected its various sections.

He visited various sections of the prison and met with prisoners to inquire about their problems.

He inspected the juvenile section, kitchen, barracks and storehouse of the prison.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in jail and urged authorities to further improve facilities for inmates in jail.