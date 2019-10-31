Addl DG, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) hold open court

Additional Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) held open court at his office under open door policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) -:Additional Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) held open court at his office under open door policy.

FDA spokesperson said here Thursday, ADG Amir Aziz listened to the problems of the complainants and directed the officers concerned for their redress and submission of their report on daily basis in this regard.

Directors and officials of concerned were present on the occasion.