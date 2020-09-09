Addl Director MSD Balochistan remanded in over Rs 400 mln embezzlement

Accountability Court Quetta on Wednesday remanded the former Additional Director Medical Store Department (MSD) Balochistan and two others in embezzlement charges of over Rs 400 million, NAB spokesman confirme

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Accountability Court Quetta on Wednesday remanded the former Additional Director Medical Store Department (MSD) Balochistan and two others in embezzlement charges of over Rs 400 million, NAB spokesman confirmed.

He told APP that, the accused were produced before the Accountability Court Quetta Judge,��Munawar Shahwani.�� Former Additional Director MSD Dr Zulfiqar Ali Baloch in connivance with Medical Technician and proprietors of Ali Umer Enterprises namely Khalid Bhati and Faqeer Hussain allegedly embezzled over Rs 400 million in supply of Anti rabies Injections to government hospitals of Balochistan.

He further said thst the ground check and initial investigation carried out on the directives of DG NAB into the probe revealed that the accused not only violated the BEPRA rules but also received over Rs 400 in advance and did not supply the injections to MSD.

Spokesman noted thst NAB Balochsitan taking action on the warrants issued by the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal arrested three accused including the former incharge MSD Dr Zulfiqar Ali Baloch the other day.

DG NAB Balochistan while reiterating Chairman NAB's resolve against corruption said that different teams have been constituted to probe into the purchase of other items in the health sector of Balochistan.

"No one would be allowed to loot the resources meant for the public, he said adding that corrupt elements irrespective of their influence and statues would be brought to justice, "he maintained.

