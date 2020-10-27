Addl Director MSD Balochistan remanded into NAB custody

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Accountability Court Quetta on Tuesday remanded the former Additional Director Medical Store Department (MSD) Balochistan and two others into NAB custody on allegation of embezzlement charges of over Rs 400 million, NAB handout said.

The accused were produced before the Accountability Court Quetta Judge, Munawar Shahwani.

Former Additional Director MSD Dr Zulfiqar Ali Baloch in connivance with Medical Technician and proprietors of Ali Umer Enterprises namely Khalid Bhati and Faqeer Hussain allegedly embezzled over Rs 400 million in supply of Anti rabies Injections to government hospitals of Balochistan.

Accountability Court Judge on NAB's request approved five day remand of the accused.

