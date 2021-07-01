UrduPoint.com
Addl District & Sessions Judges Visit PSCA

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of three additional district & sessions judges of Lahore Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here.

PSCA COO Kamran Khan extended an insightful discourse on infrastructure and provisions of the authority in addition to the significance and impact of PSCA's judicial forensic evidence to the law-enforcement agencies and courts of law.

The judges acknowledged the inevitability of the provided evidence in concluding the criminal trials.

They also expressed satisfaction on the international standards of service and quality maintained by the authority, terming the latter a pride of Pakistan.

The delegation also monitored in real-time various sections, operations and technologies during the briefing on IC3 floor.

They termed it a key project for intelligent traffic management system, bringing road accidents significantly down to a minimum.

Later, the delegation was presented a souvenir shield in the concluding moments.

