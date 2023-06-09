Addl Distt and Sessions Judge awards sentence to drug smuggler

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad on Friday sentenced drug smuggler Zulqarnain Ilyas to four years and six months of imprisonment for his involvement in drug smuggling case.

Salesman Zulqarnain Ilyas son of Maqbul, a resident of Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was arrested and a case was filed against the accused for exporting drugs, on which Additional District and Sessions Judge Farkhanda Arshad sentenced the accused Zulqarnain Ilyas son of Maqbul, resident of Skardu (GB) to four years and six months of imprisonment.

Farkhanda Arshad also imposed a Rs 20,000 rupees fine on the convicted.