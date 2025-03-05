ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Wednesday met with Secretary Commerce of Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman here.

In the meeting, both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations.

They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in the coming days.