Addl Foreign Secretary, MD EEAS To Discuss Bilateral, Regional Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday met Managing Director, European External Action Service (EEAS) to discuss matters of bilateral and regional cooperation.
The Additional Foreign Secretary met with the Managing Director of EEAS here, the Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium shared the insight in a post on its official X handle.
It added that besides Pakistan-European Union relations, global and regional developments; pathways for further deepening cooperation also came under discussion.
