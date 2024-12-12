Addl Foreign Secretary, MD EEAS to discuss bilateral, regional cooperation

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday met Managing Director, European External Action Service (EEAS) to discuss matters of bilateral and regional cooperation

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday met Managing Director, European External Action Service (EEAS) to discuss matters of bilateral and regional cooperation.

The Additional Foreign Secretary met with the Managing Director of EEAS here, the Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium shared the insight in a post on its official X handle.

It added that besides Pakistan-European Union relations, global and regional developments; pathways for further deepening cooperation also came under discussion.