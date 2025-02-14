Open Menu

Add'l FS Meets Bangladeshi Media Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Add'l FS meets Bangladeshi media delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, received a media delegation from Bangladesh on Friday.

Appreciating the positive momentum in the bilateral relations, the Additional Foreign Secretary underscored the key role of media in enhancing mutual understanding between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

