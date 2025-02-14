Add'l FS Meets Bangladeshi Media Delegation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, received a media delegation from Bangladesh on Friday.
Appreciating the positive momentum in the bilateral relations, the Additional Foreign Secretary underscored the key role of media in enhancing mutual understanding between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
