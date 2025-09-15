Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

Additional Inspector General (IG) Khurram Shakur and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Riot Management Police (RMP) Asad Sarfraz Khan paid an official visit to the Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Additional Inspector General (IG) Khurram Shakur and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Riot Management Police (RMP) Asad Sarfraz Khan paid an official visit to the Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines, here on Monday.

According to police officials, the visiting officers were received with a guard of honour upon arrival. They laid wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial to honour fallen police personnel. They inspected the training units of the RMP and reviewed the living conditions as well as facilities provided to the police personnel.

Additional IG Khurram Shakur addressed the officers and personnel, stressing the importance of performing duties with dedication and honesty. He also listened to the concerns of the police staff and assured them of timely resolution.

Senior officers encouraged the police personnel to stay alert and ready at all times to safeguard public life and property. The RMP team responded with slogans reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order.