Open Menu

Addl IG, DIG Riot Force Visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

Additional Inspector General (IG) Khurram Shakur and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Riot Management Police (RMP) Asad Sarfraz Khan paid an official visit to the Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Additional Inspector General (IG) Khurram Shakur and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Riot Management Police (RMP) Asad Sarfraz Khan paid an official visit to the Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines, here on Monday.

According to police officials, the visiting officers were received with a guard of honour upon arrival. They laid wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial to honour fallen police personnel. They inspected the training units of the RMP and reviewed the living conditions as well as facilities provided to the police personnel.

Additional IG Khurram Shakur addressed the officers and personnel, stressing the importance of performing duties with dedication and honesty. He also listened to the concerns of the police staff and assured them of timely resolution.

Senior officers encouraged the police personnel to stay alert and ready at all times to safeguard public life and property. The RMP team responded with slogans reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order.

Recent Stories

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

4 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

few seconds
 3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ay ..

3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia

1 second ago
 Court issues written order on petition against for ..

Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi

3 seconds ago
 Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Pol ..

Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

6 seconds ago
 Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park ..

Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..

1 hour ago
Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Priva ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM

4 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..

1 hour ago
 MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attoc ..

MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of Sc ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with uni ..

Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan