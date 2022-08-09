Addl IG Dr Ehsan inspects security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Dr Ehsan visited different areas to inspect security arrangements on occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

During inspection, he expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements. He directed officers to remain highly vigilant and dealt the persons found damaging peace strictly. Nobody will be allowed to disturb law and order situation.

Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak also briefed the Additional IG about the overall arrangements. He informed that 225 processions and 283 Majalis were being taken out on 10th of Muharram.

Aamir Khattak stated that scholars of different school of thoughts were demonstrating responsible role by spreading message of patience and tolerance. Similarly, Punjab government entrusted complete powers to district administration for maintenance of peace and order situation. Aerial surveillance of the routes is being done also, said Khattak.

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar also spoke and stated that 10,000 police officials had been deputed across the division. He added that there was complete ban on hate related literature.