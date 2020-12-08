UrduPoint.com
Addl IG For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Business Points

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:46 AM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at main bazaars and other business points across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at main bazaars and other business points across South Punjab.

Holding a meeting with local traders at his office here on Monday,Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that peaceful atmosphere for business activities was top priority of the police department.

He said that government was utilizing all possible resources for safety and protection of the trader community which contributed millions of rupees revenue.

He said that recent wave of coronavirus has affected businessmen because of decrease in their daily sale due to lockdowns and lauded the traders for cooperating with police department in implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

He stressed upon the need of a comprehensive information system between police and traders to control street crimes. He said that despite limited resources, police was striving hard to protect lives and properties of the masses and added that the grievances of the traders would be resolved on top priority.

Additional IG South Punjab directed officers concerned to deploy extra force at main markets and business points and set up police pickets to control street crimes.

