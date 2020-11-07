Addl IG for strict monitoring of police stations, pickets

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal formed a special inspection team for strict monitoring of police stations and pickets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal formed a special inspection team for strict monitoring of police stations and pickets.

According to police spokesman,Additional IG south punjab has decided strict monitoring of police to improve performance of the department and to restore public trust on police.

The additional IG said that active police officials could eradicate crime from society. He directed all DPOs to complete record of police stations and criminals.

In this connection, In charge special inspection team Assistant Inspector General Operations South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah visited different police stations and pickets at Muzaffargarh, Lodhran and Multan.