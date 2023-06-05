Addl IG PT distributes prizes to winners of sports gala

Additional IG Police Training, Tariq Mahmood Chohan distributed prizes to winners of the sports gala at Police Training College here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional IG Police Training, Tariq Mahmood Chohan distributed prizes to winners of the sports gala at Police Training College here on Monday.

The final week-long sports gala was held at PTC wherein tug-of-war, badminton, volleyball and Carrom board were played.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Additional IG said sports and games train us for disciplines, adding that these give us lessons of tolerance, unity and obedience.

He maintained that one took interest in an entertaining exercise and sports are the best entertaining exercise.

Later, he witnessed an art exhibition wherein undertraining recruits displayed their artwork.

He appreciated their skills and he also pinned badges to promoted officers in PTC.