Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives

Additional Inspector General Riot Management Police (RMP) Khurram Shakoor on Tuesday visited the Police Training College in Chung, Lahore, where he listened to the concerns of trainees and issued immediate directives for their resolution

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, DIG Riot Management Police Asad Sarfraz Khan also accompanied him during the visit.

In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Safe Punjab Vision, a specialised Riot Management Police training course is currently underway at the college, where 265 personnel are undergoing a six-week intensive programme.

During the visit, Additional IG Khurram Shakoor interacted with the trainees, encouraged them, and reviewed the training modules. He emphasised that modern equipment and gear have been provided to enhance the operational capabilities of the RMP.

He further said that the training includes specially designed drills to maintain high standards of physical fitness and field performance.

DIG RMP Asad Sarfraz Khan added that, in view of the evolving law and order challenges, the specialised training is aimed at ensuring that RMP personnel remain fully prepared to handle any situation efficiently.

