Addl IGP Deploys More Jawans For Flood Relief Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Addl IGP deploys more Jawans for flood relief operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Sunday deployed more police Jawans at flood hit areas for relief operation to facilitate people as maximum as possible.

In a directive issued here, the additional IGP said that all possible resources were being utilized to facilitate the people of flood hit areas.

He directed officers concerned to speed up relief activities and ensure evacuation of people and cattle. He urged officers to make coordination with district administrations to arrange fodder for the cattle.

He urged people to participate in relief activities and help the people affected by the recent flood. He said that the whole nation stand by the people of flood hit areas and added that police department was striving hard to provide maximum relief to people.

