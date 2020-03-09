UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addl IGP Directs Immediate Removal Of Flags From Traffic Signals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Addl IGP directs immediate removal of flags from traffic signals

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday ordered immediate removal of various flags and panaflex from the traffic signals across the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday ordered immediate removal of various flags and panaflex from the traffic signals across the city.

While presiding over a meeting held at the Karachi Police Office to review the traffic issues and their resolution, the Additional IGP-Karachi also instructed the officials to submit recommendations for setting up modern / sensitive road signals and to present the same in the next meeting.

The meeting also reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting regarding traffic issues of the megalopolis.

Deputy IGP Traffic Javed Ali Mahar briefed the meeting about the measures taken in this regard. He also presented his recommendations for ensuring smooth flow of the traffic.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution Police Road Traffic Same From

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

21 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

36 minutes ago

All received Hajj forms include signatures, thumbs ..

3 minutes ago

Arab League Condemns Sudanese Prime Minister's Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan beat Slovenia in Davis Cup play-offs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.