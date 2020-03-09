Addl IGP directs immediate removal of flags from traffic signals

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday ordered immediate removal of various flags and panaflex from the traffic signals across the city.

While presiding over a meeting held at the Karachi Police Office to review the traffic issues and their resolution, the Additional IGP-Karachi also instructed the officials to submit recommendations for setting up modern / sensitive road signals and to present the same in the next meeting.

The meeting also reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting regarding traffic issues of the megalopolis.

Deputy IGP Traffic Javed Ali Mahar briefed the meeting about the measures taken in this regard. He also presented his recommendations for ensuring smooth flow of the traffic.