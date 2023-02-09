UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP Directs Officers To Resolve All Pending Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Maqsood-Ul-Hassan on Thursday directed relevant officers to resolve all pending complaints of masses at the earliest.

While addressing a meeting with incharge of all complaints cells of police department at his office, the additional IGP said that the officers must behave well in order to gain public trust.

He said that efforts were being made at district level to resolve public complaints.

He directed the officers to respond quickly on complaints received through the helpline 1787 and PMDU.

Maqsood-Ul-Hassan said that inspector general of police Punjab has directed quick response on public complaints, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

