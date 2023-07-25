Open Menu

Addl. IGP Directs Police To Remain High Alert During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP)- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday put the police on high alert in view of predicted rains in the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP)- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday put the police on high alert in view of predicted rains in the megalopolis.

He issued instructions to all field commanders to remain in their areas during rains, according to a spokesman for Karachi Police.

The City Police Chief ordered the traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during and after rains. Police vehicles on patrol have also been ordered to be equipped with the necessary tools, tubes, and equipment/items used to extricate vehicles stuck in rain.

Javed Alam Odho instructed the police to be in touch with the civil administration to ensure the assistance of the public. The public is advised to stay away from power lines, poles, trees, and signboards.

Karachi Police is using all available resources to ensure public safety.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicles Traffic Alert All From Rains

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer ..

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer Emergencies’ campaign

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders ..

3 minutes ago
 NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

18 minutes ago
 Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Devel ..

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

6 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

6 minutes ago
 CTD conducts search operation in different areas

CTD conducts search operation in different areas

6 minutes ago
DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rai ..

DC Jhal Magsi chairs meeting regarding monsoon rains

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Date ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 19th Liwa Dates Festival

33 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Speaks Out Against Boycott of Olympic Athletes for Political ..

17 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cu ..

Chelsea's Fleming set to return in Canada World Cup boost

17 minutes ago
 UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payment ..

UK Home Secretary Unlawfully Withheld Food Payments Refugees - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for ..

Russian Permanent Mission in Vienna Slams OSCE for Covering Up Kiev's Crimes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan