Addl IGP directs tight security arrangements for by-elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to ensure right security arrangements during the by-elections going to be held in the current month.

According to a directive issued to City Police Officer (CPO) Multan and District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur on Wednesday, the additional IGP said that all possible resources would be utilized to maintain law and order situation during the by-elections. He said that a comprehensive plan would be made in collaboration with the administration in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed both officers to send a detailed report regarding security arrangements in their respective Constituencies.

He said that by-elections were going to be held in two districts of South Punjab where exemplary arrangements would be made. He directed police officials to perform duty by staying neutral during the elections adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The Additional IGP Dr Ehsan Sadiq urged masses to cooperate with the security departments and maintain peace during the polling process. He said that the force was fully prepared to deal any emergency like situation and added that law violators would be treated with iron hands.