Open Menu

Addl. IGP Distributes Motorcycles To Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Addl. IGP distributes motorcycles to police stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) During a ceremony at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), Khadim Hussain Rind, the Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, distributed well-maintained bikes to the district police within the zones of Karachi Range.

The Karachi Police Chief emphasized that these bikes are intended for use by police stations in combating street crime within the city.

Furthermore, he expressed the commitment to provide police stations with necessary facilities tailored to their requirements.

This, he stated, is aimed at enabling the police force to serve and protect the citizens of Karachi effectively, ensuring their safety from criminal activities.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

53 minutes ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

54 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

54 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

54 minutes ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

54 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

54 minutes ago
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

2 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

2 hours ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

2 hours ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

2 hours ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan