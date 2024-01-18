Addl. IGP Distributes Motorcycles To Police Stations
January 18, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) During a ceremony at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), Khadim Hussain Rind, the Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, distributed well-maintained bikes to the district police within the zones of Karachi Range.
The Karachi Police Chief emphasized that these bikes are intended for use by police stations in combating street crime within the city.
Furthermore, he expressed the commitment to provide police stations with necessary facilities tailored to their requirements.
This, he stated, is aimed at enabling the police force to serve and protect the citizens of Karachi effectively, ensuring their safety from criminal activities.
