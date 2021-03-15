UrduPoint.com
Addl IGP For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Dacoit Gangs, POs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed all district police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against dacoit gangs and proclaimed offenders (POs) in their respective areas.

Presiding over a meeting through video link here on Monday, Additional IGP South Punjab said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that criminals kidnapping, rape and other women torture cases would be treated with iron hands and exemplary punishments would be given to them.

He directed district police officers to launch crackdown against inter-province criminal gangs through coordination.

He directed officers to conduct surprise visits of the police stations in order to bring improvement in police performance.

He also asked offices for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive places and markets in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged officers to organize open courts at Masajid and other public places for improving public-police coordination and also directed for launching zero tolerance policy against kite selling, aerial firing and amplifier act violators.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that special task has been given to field force for decreasing crime ratio.

He said that Dolphin force and Muhafiz Squad has been make functional to control street crimes adding that various dacoit gangs have been busted and proclaimed offenders have been arrested through proper patrolling.

