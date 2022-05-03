Addl IGP for comprehensive crackdown against drug dealers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ahsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug peddling after identifying 50 distilleries across the South Punjab.

In a directive issued here, the additional IGP said that 200 criminals involved in manufacturing and selling drugs would be arrested soon during the crackdown.

He said that action was being taken against the drug peddlers under zero tolerance policy.

He said that crackdown was also continued against the motorcyclists doing wheeling as various youngsters had died and many disabled due to this stunt.

Dr Ahsan Sadiq urged parents not to allow their kids doing wheeling in order to protect their lives. The motorcyclists found involved in doing wheeling would remain in lockup for five days, he added.

He also ordered special operation against aerial firing and said that the violators would be sent to jails without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Additional IGP has closed six DSPs across the South Punjab over misuse of powers and violations of police rules. Police officials were also bound to law and violators would be treated with iron hands, he added.