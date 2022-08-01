UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Criminals

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to make South Punjab crime free

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to make South Punjab crime free.

In a directive issued here on Monday, the South Punjab police chief said that all possible efforts were being made to provide justice to citizens. He said that making South Punjab crime free was a mission and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq took notice of different dacoity and robbery cases across the South Punjab and directed concerned regional police officers and district police officers to ensure strict measures to control crime in their respective areas.

He directed DPO Bahawalpur to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals gangs for eradication of crime.

He said that special plan was being implemented across South Punjab to curb dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

