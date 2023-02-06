UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP For Foolproof Security Arrangements During Jeep Rally, Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Published February 06, 2023

Addl IGP for foolproof security arrangements during Jeep rally, Pakistan Super League (PSL)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Thal Jeep Rally and Pakistan Super League (PSL) events going to be organized in South Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the additional IGP said that the Thal Jeep Rally and PSL event would provide best recreation to the people of South Punjab and added that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that extra police force would be deployed at the events as 2500 police officials would perform security duty at Jeep Rally while 6000 officials would be deployed at Pakistan Super League (PSL) event going to be stated at Multan cricket Stadium from February 13.

The additional IGP said that he himself would monitor the security arrangements during the events. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure peace in South Punjab.

Later, the Additional IGP Maqsood-Ul-Hassan met with the district police officers of Vehari and Lodhran and directed them to ensure strict action against criminals in order to make the districts crime free.

