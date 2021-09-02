Addl IGP for foolproof security of foreigners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Thursday directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for foreigners.

During a meeting with Director Special Branch South Punjab Ameer Taimor Buzdar here, additional IGP said that all departments concerned were striving hard to ensure best security arrangements in the area to make South Punjab crime free.

He directed officers concerned for strict action against drug peddlers involved in supply of drugs at educational institutes.

He said that source of drug supply should be busted to protect our next generation from drug addiction.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director Special Branch South Punjab Ameer Taimor Buzdar said that overall situation was peaceful in the region adding that security forces were prepared to deal any emergency like situation.