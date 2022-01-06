Addl IGP for online monitoring of police stations

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officials concerned to ensure strict online monitoring of police station under the vision to improve performance of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officials concerned to ensure strict online monitoring of police station under the vision to improve performance of the department.

During his visit of Command and Control Centre Bahawalpur here on Thursday, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve performance of the department for provision of early justice to masses. He directed officers to make cameras installed at station house officers (SHO) office, Muharrar office and police lockup operational for the purpose of monitoring.

The Additional IGP urged officers for quick response on emergency call 15 and launch action on the report. He warned officers that no negligence would be tolerated on monitoring of hotels through "Hotel I" application.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan also visited vehicles tracking system department at command and control centre and issued different instructions for improvement.