Addl IGP For Red Alert Security On New Year Night

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:06 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officers concerned for red alert security on new year night in order to prevent any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officers concerned for red alert security on new year night in order to prevent any untoward incident.

In a directive issued here on Thursday, Additional IGP South Punjab directed officers concerned to deploy extra security officials on recreational places and roads in order to maintain law and order situation.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation and added that violators on new year night celebrations would be treated with iron hands.

He directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against firework dealers, drug dealers, one wheeling and other criminals.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed officers to make police pickets at various roads for proper monitoring of motorcyclists involved in one wheeling.

He said that one wheeling was a life risk game and police would ensure all steps to prevent this deadly game on new year night.

He urged parents to play their role in creating awareness among masses about consequences of one wheeling.

