Addl IGP for stern action against criminal gangs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab directed officers concerned to ensure stern action against criminal gangs at Rajanpur and Kacha area of the district.

During his visit of Koh-e-Suleman and Dera Ghazi Khan here on Saturday, additional IGP said that there are some information that notorious Laadi and other criminals gangs have restarted their activities in the area. He directed officers to ensure comprehensive patrolling in these areas and launch a crackdown against criminals.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed for eradication of criminals and crimes from the area.

He said that criminal activities would be controlled soon through a joint action by police and other law enforcement departments.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan added that no one would be allowed to destroy peace and added that violators would be held with iron hands.

He said that information system regarding criminal activities would be improved to keep vigil on criminals.

Regional Police Officer DG Khan Waqas Nazir, Commissioner DG Khan Sara Aslam, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.