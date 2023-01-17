Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan on Tuesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to control crime ratio in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan on Tuesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to control crime ratio in South Punjab.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery and theft, the additional IGP directed RPOs to pay special focus on the issue and make comprehensive plan to control crime ratio.

He said that strict action must be taken against criminals adding that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He also sought report from the concerned police officers about the house robbery in premises of BZ police station a day before. He asked officers concerned to use latest technology for investigation purpose and arrest the criminals at the earliest.