UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP For Stern Action Against Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Addl IGP for stern action against criminals

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan on Tuesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to control crime ratio in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan on Tuesday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals in order to control crime ratio in South Punjab.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery and theft, the additional IGP directed RPOs to pay special focus on the issue and make comprehensive plan to control crime ratio.

He said that strict action must be taken against criminals adding that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He also sought report from the concerned police officers about the house robbery in premises of BZ police station a day before. He asked officers concerned to use latest technology for investigation purpose and arrest the criminals at the earliest.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Police Station Robbery Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Ins ..

4 held for overcharging vehicles at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) par ..

4 minutes ago
 Effective measures needed to increase equine popul ..

Effective measures needed to increase equine population: Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victoriou ..

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerges victorious in Hyderabad LG elections

4 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade War ..

German Economy Minister Says Risk of New Trade Wars 'Very High'

1 minute ago
 Balochistan achieving development goals in leaders ..

Balochistan achieving development goals in leadership of CM Bizenjo: Balochistan ..

1 minute ago
 2022 fifth warmest year on record; trend alarming: ..

2022 fifth warmest year on record; trend alarming: NASA

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.