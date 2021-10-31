UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP For Stern Action Against Criminals At "Kacha" Area Of Rajanpur

Addl IGP for stern action against criminals at "Kacha" area of Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed district police officer (DPO) Rajanpur to ensure strict action against criminals at "Kacha" area of the district.

During his visit of Rajanpur here on Sunday, the additional IGP said that the "Kacha" area of the district was linked with Sindh and Balochistan provinces where criminals from both provinces hide themselves. He said that the criminals of the area were wanted to police in different heinous crimes. He directed DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal to launch a crackdown against criminals to eradicate crime from the "Kacha" area of the district.

He said that all possible support and resources would be provided to police for the action at the area.

Earlier, he visited different check posts of the police at Rojhan and "Kacha" area where he inspected police patrolling and other arrangements. He also visited police line and snubbed DSP headquarters of poor condition of the police line. He directed DPO to ensure maximum facilities at the police line and improve condition of the building adding that he would inspect the police line during his next visit to the district.

