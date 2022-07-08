UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP For Tight Security During Eid, By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Addl IGP for tight security during Eid, by-elections

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements during Eid-Ul-Adha and by-elections scheduled on July 17

In a meeting with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rifat Mukhtar Raja here on Thursday, the additional IGP said that tight security arrangements would be made at mosques and other worship places to avoid any untoward incident during Eid. He directed the regional police officer to ensure best arrangements at cattle markets to protect vendors from swindlers and robbers.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted during by-elections and violators of law and order situation would be treated with iron hands.

The RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja gave detailed briefing to additional IGP regarding security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha and by-elections.

