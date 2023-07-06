Open Menu

Addl IGP Inks MoU For Discount To Officials At Hospital

Published July 06, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Maqsood-ul-Hassan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mukhar A Sheikh Hospital administration regarding the discount for police officials and families of police martyrs.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony held here on Thursday, the Mukhtar A Sheikh Hospital administration would offer a 30 percent discount on OPD consultation, IPD Physiotherapy, radiology and laboratory tests while a 15 percent discount would be offered on medicines. The hospital administration would also offer free medical treatment for parents of police martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional IGP said that discussion was continued for more discounts by the hospital administration and hopefully there would be good news soon for the police employees. He lauded the hospital administration for taking part in the welfare of the police officials.

