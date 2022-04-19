Addl. IGP installs badge on DPO Muzaffargarh on promotion to BS-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police, South Punjab, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq decorated DPO Muzaffargarh Tariq Wilayat with a badge acknowledging his promotion to BS-19 as Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) at a ceremony here on Tuesday.

The additional IGP South Punjab congratulated the DPO but reminded him that promotion brought more responsibilities and that he should be more vigilant in performance of duty, remain engaged in process of improving professional capabilities, and help the people in trouble while being within the ambit of law.

He gifted Quran to DPO Tariq Wilayat and said that the holy book was a great source of guidance.

Senior South Punjab police officers were present while regional and district police officers joined ceremony via video conference.