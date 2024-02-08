Addl IGP Karachi Visits Polling Stations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday paid a visit to various polling stations and inspected the security measures.
Specifically, he visited polling stations situated within the jurisdiction of Firozabad Police Station in the East Zone.
During these visits, Rind engaged with voters and imparted directives to law enforcement personnel to ensure the maintenance of peace throughout the electoral process.
