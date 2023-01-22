Addl IGP orders crackdown against wheat smuggling, hoarding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan has directed police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against wheat smuggling and hoarding across the area.

In a directive issued here on Sunday, he said the wheat smuggling and hoarding was an offence and it would be treated as per law.

He said the wheat smuggling and hoarding could create a crisis in the country, adding that poor people would be affected by wheat smuggling and hoarding.

The IGP added that it was the prime duty of the police and other law enforcement departments to launch comprehensive action against any illegal activity.

He directed officers concerned to cooperate with the district administration and food department in controlling wheat smuggling and also asked for taking help from the special branch for purpose.