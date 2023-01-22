UrduPoint.com

Addl IGP Orders Crackdown Against Wheat Smuggling, Hoarding

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Addl IGP orders crackdown against wheat smuggling, hoarding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan has directed police officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown against wheat smuggling and hoarding across the area.

In a directive issued here on Sunday, he said the wheat smuggling and hoarding was an offence and it would be treated as per law.

He said the wheat smuggling and hoarding could create a crisis in the country, adding that poor people would be affected by wheat smuggling and hoarding.

The IGP added that it was the prime duty of the police and other law enforcement departments to launch comprehensive action against any illegal activity.

He directed officers concerned to cooperate with the district administration and food department in controlling wheat smuggling and also asked for taking help from the special branch for purpose.

Related Topics

Police Poor Punjab Sunday From Wheat

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

4 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.