Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident of criminal's suicide in police lockup two days ago

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident of criminal's suicide in police lockup two days ago.

Taking action on the incident of a criminal's death in police lockup, the Additional IGP South Punjab formed an inquiry committee led by Assistant Inspector General Operations of Police South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah to probe into the matter.

The additional IGP said that cameras would be made operational at all police stations of South Punjab. He said that the officials involved in negligence would face strict disciplinary action.

He directed inquiry officer to complete investigation as soon as possible in order to prevent such kind of incidents in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that New Multan police arrested a criminal Hamza in a robbery case and put him in the police lockup. The criminal Hamza hanged him to death in the police lockup.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian already suspended three police officials including Muharrar, night Muharrar and a constable over negligence for not monitoring camera installed in the police lockup.