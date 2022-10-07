Addl IGP orders inquiry into death of accused

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq ordered an inquiry into death of an accused at hospital here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq ordered an inquiry into death of an accused at hospital here on Thursday.

Taking action on the incident of medical expiry of an accused at Nishter Hospital, involved in a house robbery case of Rs 7.5 million at Shah Shams police station.

According to police sources, four outlaws entered into a house and looted cash, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 7.5 million at gun point and escaped. The police registered the case and started the investigations.

On Thursday noon, a police team of Shah Shams police station raided and arrested the accused Manzoor involved in house robbery case after verification through the CCTV footage.

The accused was shifted to Nishtar hospital when he told the police that he was not feeling well was arrested and immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment where he took his last breath.

Legal proceedings was underway and a post-mortem request has been made by the police u/s 174 CrPC.

All legal and codal formalities were being observed strictly, police sources said.

However, the Additional IGP formed an inquiry committee led by SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal and directed to submit the report at the earliest.

He said that strict disciplinary action would be against the officials if found involved in negligence.